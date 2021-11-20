Morgan Stanley Sells 75,208 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of Impinj worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock worth $82,464,366. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

