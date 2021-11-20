Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $9.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $253.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $258.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

