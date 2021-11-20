Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,545. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

