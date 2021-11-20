Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Zoetis by 69.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 40.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $228.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

