Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 436 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. 4,758,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

