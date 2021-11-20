Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn Buys 5,000 Shares

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn purchased 5,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $19,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Movano stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 40,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,531. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

