MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.
MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of GBX 115.25 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About MTech Acquisition
