MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of GBX 115.25 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

About MTech Acquisition

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

