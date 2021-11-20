Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($328.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €279.08 ($317.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

