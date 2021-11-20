Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NYSE MUR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

