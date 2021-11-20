Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.