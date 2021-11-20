MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $15,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

