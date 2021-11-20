Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 702,840 shares of company stock worth $16,352,095 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

