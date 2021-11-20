Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.04

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and traded as high as $34.58. Naspers shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 66,699 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPSNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

