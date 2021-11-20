National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.39.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$110.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$93.15 and a 52-week high of C$123.07.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

