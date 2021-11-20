National Bankshares Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.39.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

