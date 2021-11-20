National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Update

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 1,263,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,782. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

