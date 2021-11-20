Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 526,463 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.79.

NTCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natura &Co by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

