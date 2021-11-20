Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the October 14th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 752,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 843,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 563,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 6,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Natural Order Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

