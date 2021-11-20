Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.17. 3,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

