NetEase, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NetEase has increased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NTES opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

