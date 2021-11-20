NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetScout Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

