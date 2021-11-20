Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.