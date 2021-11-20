Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.93). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,724. Nevro has a one year low of $86.04 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 89.6% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nevro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

