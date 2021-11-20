New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.05.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $19,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.