New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

