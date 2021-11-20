Newscrypto Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $113.47 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00091290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.60 or 0.07295680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,952.72 or 1.00271478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

