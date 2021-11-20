NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits One Day Volume of $11,880.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $11,880.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00379947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

