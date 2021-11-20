Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.2 days.

NXPRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $$101.15 during trading hours on Friday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

