NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$9.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.10 price target on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$8.09.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

