NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NextNav in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

