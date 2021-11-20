NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get NICE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $291.30 on Friday. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.