NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NICE stock traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.30. 237,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,448. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

