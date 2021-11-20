Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating Purchases 4,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Joseph Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $153.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

