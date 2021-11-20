NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

