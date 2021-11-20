Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.3 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.