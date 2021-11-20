Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.3 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.19.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
