Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$25.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

