Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$25.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.