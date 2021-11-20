Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,268,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,499,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.