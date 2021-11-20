Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,380. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

