North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.