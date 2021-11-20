Northamber (NAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

Northamber (LON:NAR) will be releasing its Final earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

NAR traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.52. Northamber has a 12 month low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Northamber’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

