Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

