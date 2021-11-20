Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after acquiring an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

