Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,735 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

