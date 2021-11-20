Northern Trust Corp Has $4.83 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.