Northern Trust Corp Has $4.97 Million Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90,021 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 352,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

