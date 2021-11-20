Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of SolarWinds worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 745,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 43.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 72,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $171,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 229,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 134,709 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $2,585,000.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

