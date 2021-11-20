Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 671,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

