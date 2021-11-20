Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $394.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.15.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $353.13. 782,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,195. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

