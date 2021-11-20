Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. 215,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.