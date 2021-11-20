Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

